State Sen. Tim Knopp’s reelection was a close thing. The Bend Republican defeated Democrat Eileen Kiely by 49,207 votes to 47,621.
We wondered what that might mean for the tenor of bills he sponsors this legislative session. So we took a look. This is by no means an exhaustive analysis, but we tried to pick out some key bills. We focused on ones where he is listed as a chief sponsor.
There is no guarantee any of these will pass. They do, at least, send a signal.
School funding was a big issue in the campaign. Two of Knopp’s bills would impact school funding. Knopp’s Senate Bill 444 would adjust the school funding formula to give more weight for students in poverty families, in foster homes and more. His Senate Bill 445 would actually put more money toward education for the next biennium than what is in Gov. Kate Brown’s recommended budget. It would link the state appropriation to K-12 schools to the amount designated by the Quality Education Commission to be sufficient to meet the state’s quality goals. For the biennium beginning on July 1 that would be $9.9 billion. That is $800 million more than Gov. Brown’s proposal. Of course, if the Legislature used Knopp’s number, other state programs may not receive as much money as in Brown’s budget.
Knopp has sought in the past to protect the ability of people to make a personal decision about vaccination, rather than making it a government mandate. For instance, he opposed legislation that would have ended nonmedical vaccination exemptions in Oregon for children. This session Knopp’s Senate Bill 451 would make it clear that immunizations may not be mandated by an employer who employs registered nurses or other medical staff as a condition of employment unless required by federal law. What impact might that bill have on Oregon’s recovery from the pandemic?
Knopp also has a bill related to elections, Senate Bill 694. One part of it would enable more people’s ballots to be counted. The bill would require that ballots that are received after election be counted if postmarked no later than Saturday before the date of election and received no later than seven calendar days after election.
Another section of the bill would eliminate many cases in which people can collect and submit other people’s ballots. The bill seeks to narrow this to relatives, members of the same household and so on. It is clearly aimed at eliminating organized efforts to collect up ballots and submit them. It could make it harder for some people to vote.
A third section of the same bill would require the secretary of state to submit a biennial report to the Legislature identifying the name, address and birthdate of each individual who cast more than one ballot in a single election during the previous two years. That might help the state cut down on election fraud.
Knopp has many other bills he is sponsoring this session. You can find them by going to the Oregon Legislature’s website, clicking on bills and searching for his last name.
