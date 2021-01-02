The board of the Bend-La Pine Schools faces a steep challenge to navigate a superintendent search in the middle of a pandemic.
It seemed likely that the transparency of the process would suffer. Candidates could not mingle with the community. And the board would not be able to visit the home districts of the candidates and ask questions.
No doubt, transparency did suffer. But the board made every reasonable effort to prevent it. Board members outlined all the steps they took in a three-page summary.
They did get a broad, diverse range of candidates. The information accumulated for each applicant came to about 25 pages — resume, reviews of social media accounts, web searches, student achievement data and more.
Journalists were able to attend the executive sessions where board members were sorting through candidates and narrowing down the list. We aren’t allowed to write about what happened in executive session. But after we left, we certainly weren’t brimming with anxiety.
Of course, the transparency of a superintendent search means little if the superintendent chosen turns out to be a dud. The two candidates do seem to be high quality options. We will all have to wait and see.
You can find more information about the candidates and the search here: https://tinyurl.com/Bendsuper.
