More than half of the deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus are connected to locations caring for seniors. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a plan to test every resident and every staff member at such facilities by Sept. 30.
Although the worst of the transmission through such facilities may have subsided, it’s needed. Seniors are among the more vulnerable populations. Could Oregon also do this for its schools? Should that determine if they reopen?
The state’s testing capacity will be about 17,000 per week. About 4,500 of those weekly tests will be long-term care workers and residents, according to The Oregonian. There are about 60,000 residents and workers at senior facilities across the state.
The problem with expanding that to schools is simple: not enough testing capacity. There are more than 582,000 students in Oregon’s public schools. That doesn’t include teachers and other staff. Screenings will be done in schools for symptoms. Cleaning will be done. It’s unrealistic to hope that comprehensive testing would be available by the fall.
A new study supports the idea that children and teenagers are less likely to get infected with the virus and display symptoms. That is encouraging. It doesn’t mean there is no risk.
Keeping children learning and keeping children and school staff healthy has been one of the biggest challenges of the pandemic. Remote learning may have worked great for some students. We just don’t know how successful it has been. Our guess is overall it’s been not so great.
What should the state do? It’s hard not to agree with state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend.
“Failure to open is unacceptable and unfair to all our kids and families. We cannot sacrifice two years of learning to fear and a lack of creativity. Local districts should be allowed to design safe classroom learning experiences,” she said. “Until a vaccine arrives, our schools must adapt so every kid can learn, grow and achieve. This virus is temporary, their education is not.”
