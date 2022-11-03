Bend Fire & Rescue generally hits its targets of under 6-minute response times in the city, and nine minutes in the area it serves around Bend.
It’s meant that lives are saved. One way to see that is the successful rate of cardiac resuscitations in Bend. It’s at 50%. The national average is 30%.
Those are great numbers to keep. Or improve. And to do that the city may put a measure on the May 2023 ballot to increase the city’s fire levy from 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of a home to 81 cents per $1,000.
It’s a jump. A big jump.
It would add personnel, though, to keep the excellent level of service the department provides.
The city is going to do some polling first to see if there is support for that level of increase. There was some discussion among councilors at Wednesday’s Council meeting if that was the right level to ask for. If more revenue would enable the department to hire more staff and save more lives, shouldn’t the city at least test in polling if residents might support a bigger increase?
Maybe. But going from 20 cents to 81 cents is a big increase. And the 81 cents is what fire officials believe will give them what is essential to serve the community.
The department gets most of its money from property taxes about 79%. The current levy is not enough to cover its current level of staffing. That would need an increase in the levy to 73 cents per $1,000.
The department is looking at inflation pushing up its costs. It is looking at increasing calls for service. It wants to add personnel for another advanced life support ambulance. It wants to bring the department’s system of basic life support teams back to two units with 24-hour coverage. And it wants to add a full-time biller to keep up with payments.
Calls for service are rising by at least 8% a year and even double that. If we want to keep excellent response times, Bend voters will have to think about paying more to get it.
