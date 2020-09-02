The Bend Park & Recreation District’s Tuesday board meeting was marred by a technological flop. It could not be broadcast live.
Park district meetings are generally not must-see viewing, so we don’t expect there were many howls of anguish in homes across Bend. Still, the district does make decisions at these meetings about the parks and programs people love and the fees and charges on new construction that pay for them.
When the meeting failed to broadcast live, the board members kept the meeting going. That meant that a “public” meeting was happening but nobody from the public could know what was going on.
That’s something new.
It could also be a problem. Under Oregon’s new law allowing virtual public meetings, the meetings are not required to be broadcast live, nor is there a requirement in that law about how long it must be before a recording is presented to the public. Days or even weeks could theoretically go by.
That is our interpretation. We are not experts on Oregon law. We emailed House Speaker Tina Kotek and Gov. Kate Brown about it. It was Kotek’s bill, House Bill 4212, that became the new law. The bill was based on an earlier executive order by Brown to keep public meetings going during the pandemic. Neither Kotek nor Brown responded by our deadline.
We also need to be very clear: We don’t believe anybody at the park district was trying to sneak something by the public. First of all, the district put up a recording of the meeting shortly after it was over. And second, the two items the district reviewed did not require votes — Mirror Pond trail plans and a child care program the district will be operating with Bend-La Pine Schools.
The question is: Would other government bodies be as conscientious as the Bend park district? Most likely would. But we also know that before the state changed the law and set deadlines for responding to public records requests delays could be interminable — particularly when the information was bad.
Legislators must ensure the public in public meetings doesn’t become a joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.