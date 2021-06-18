Bend’s downtown hits a sweet spot. Restaurants. Shops. Energy.
It has weathered the pandemic about as well as can be expected. There were losses, and some businesses suffered mightily. Five businesses are gone. Seven new ones are up and running, at least by the count of the Downtown Bend Business Association.
When a downtown has what Bend’s downtown has, it should not be taken for granted. It’s like a fire. It needs to be poked and prodded. It needs to be fed, or it fades.
Want to keep it special? We need to look at it and not be satisfied with how good it is. It could be better.
Would shutting off Brooks Street near Franklin Avenue to most traffic be an improvement? We think so. Cars don’t need to use it. You are really not supposed to drive through there now. A delivery schedule could be set. Accommodations could be made for emergency vehicles. It should be reinforced as a dedicated walkable space.
Then there’s Minnesota Avenue between Bond and Wall. Some want to turn that into a pedestrian mall. The Downtown Bend Business Association has been meeting with businesses and property owners about it and made a presentation to the Bend City Council. It’s a tantalizing vision. It’s a long way off. And from the polite reception it got from councilors, we aren’t really sure if they will make it much of a priority. Shouldn’t Bend at least invest in finding more out?
Then there’s the more mundane. Why aren’t there any public bathrooms downtown?
Yes, there are. Sort of. You could wander over to City Hall, the county building, Visit Bend or the bathrooms in Drake Park. Maybe soon the bathrooms in the parking garage will be reopened. They have been open before only to be closed again. We’d bet most people rely on businesses or make a point of going before they go downtown.
Public restrooms are basically missing in an area that Bend wants the public to be. Let’s fix that.
The money to build them might happen through a new program through Visit Bend — a sustainability fund. Tourist dollars will be put to work to create long-term facilities that will be tourism-related. It would fill an important need. Ben Hemson, the city of Bend’s business advocate, said he is going to work on an application. Building them is good. They would need to be kept not just clean, but gleaming.
Bend’s downtown is doing fine. And the city has many pressing needs. We can’t imagine the public is going to hound councilors to further improve downtown. It takes leadership and vision to not be satisfied with good and keep pushing for great. Who on the council is going to step up?
