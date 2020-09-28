The Oregon Forestry Department has had more than its share of problems : questionable management, poor oversight by its board, inertia from the governor and legislators, a budget dependent on timber sales and a $1 billion jury verdict against the state claiming it failed to maximize harvests.
Now it has run smack into a new problem: Gov. Kate Brown can’t get her appointments to the Forestry Board approved by the state Senate.
For now, it means the current board will continue. The board has some critical decisions scheduled. One is the state’s new plan for management of state forests.
The second is a Habitat Conservation Plan. It is scheduled for a discussion by the board next month. The habitat plan has backing from environmental groups because it has strong conservation commitments. Logging interests oppose it because they say it won’t allow cutting enough trees. It’s a familiar battle. The balance on the board could tip the way the plan tilts.
Brown nominated Karla Chambers, the co-owner of Stahlbush Family Farms and a member of the board of directors at Hampton Lumber; Sidney Cooper, a financial services executive from Ashland; and Chandra Ferrari, an environmental lawyer who worked with Trout Unlimited. Instead of a vote on the Senate floor on their confirmation, the names were withdrawn. Gov. Kate Brown’s office said logging interests want appointments that are more friendly to the industry.
If legislators and the governor want to fix the problems of the Forestry Department, this is hardly the right start. We don’t expect there to be agreement over who makes up the board. Let’s, at least, keep the debate in the open. Let the governor propose names. Let them be voted on in the open on the Senate floor.
