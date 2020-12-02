Gov. John Kitzhaber didn’t leave office in the most glorious of circumstances. When he was governor, though, he did do something special for OSU-Cascades: He put the first money for the branch campus into his budget.
Any governor’s budget is just a starting point for a lot of debate among legislators. There’s no guarantee what’s in the governor’s budget will stay there. But once again, a governor, this time Gov. Kate Brown, has two especially important items for Deschutes County and Central Oregon into the budget.
The big ticket item is for OSU-Cascades, $13.8 million for more campus growth.
But we’d like to draw your attention to a much less expensive and flashy item: “Three new circuit court judgeships and support staffing to alleviate heavy caseloads in Deschutes and Douglas counties.”
Deschutes County could finally be getting another judge. It’s long overdue.
“Deschutes County has not increased the number of judges serving the community since 2003 and our county has experienced and continues to experience unprecedented growth,” Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells Ashby told us. “Governor Brown’s proposed budget recognizes the essential services our courts provide and the need for new judges to match growth. We look forward to working with our legislative and community partners, as well Chief Justice Walters to accomplish the goal of increasing staff and judicial resources in Deschutes County.”
Deschutes County has been on the list to get an additional judge before. In 2019 an amendment was brought before a legislative subcommittee to add judges where Oregon needed them. Deschutes County had been on that list. But a judge for Deschutes was not included in the amendment. Then state Rep. Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, asked: “Not Deschutes?” The committee’s Democratic leadership did not respond.
We hope newly elected state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, will have more success in ensuring a judge for Deschutes County stays in the budget.
