Juveniles don’t get the same rights across Oregon. And that needs to improve.
Some jurisdictions grant children the right to counsel automatically. Some don’t.
Some counties have reduced or eliminated fees for juveniles. Some don’t.
Oregon also does not have a uniform procedure for delinquency cases.
All those things mean where a child lives can make a big difference in their access to justice. Oregon must respond to young offenders in a way that helps them stop offending. Not in a way that metes out disparate access to defense.
The findings we ticked off are from a report released this week from the National Juvenile Defender Center. As discouraging as some of the findings are, what’s encouraging is that Oregon officials were already aware of many of the problems. And there’s a commitment to improve. Here’s what Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters told OPB about it:
“If we are fair and consistent in how we treat children, we will be better able to set them on the right course early in their lives, and we will improve their chances of becoming responsible and productive participants in their communities when they become adults,” Walters said. “The Judicial Branch’s two-year Strategic Campaign, issued in January 2020, includes a commitment to address many of the concerns noted in the report, and we intend to work with the legislature to accomplish our mutual goals.”
Oregon’s legislators need to ensure that happens.
