What’s the right number of destination resorts for Deschutes County? How many do we need?
We have Sunriver, Black Butte, the 7th Mountain and Widgi Creek. Those are older ones. Then there is Caldera Springs, Eagle Crest, Tetherow and what many people know as Pronghorn, which is now called Juniper Preserve.
The Deschutes County Commission is going to consider a limit on future ones that may kind of bring them to an end. It would bar future destination resorts “within 24 air miles of an urban growth boundary with an existing population of 100,000 or more unless residential uses are limited to those necessary for the staff and management of the resort.”
So it would basically mean no more houses in new destination resorts in the county. Bend’s population is only going up.
This proposed change was brought forward by Central Oregon LandWatch, no fan of new destination resorts. But the language is straight out of state goals and state law. The county’s comprehensive plan already contains the wording. This would be a change to bring the county’s code in line.
County staff’s interpretation is that the limit is not in place now. The restriction that is in place in state law does not automatically come into effect just because of new population numbers, the county says, based on a Land Use Board of Appeals decision for the Thornburgh Resort. The population numbers apply at the time that a county adopts its maps for where destination resorts can occur, they say.
We can tell you Commissioner Phil Chang supports this change. You can read his related guest column, also in this edition. We aren’t going to speculate about the positions of Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, though they have expressed strong feelings in the past about land rights.
Destination resorts are the wild card of rural development in Oregon. They are a designated place where the rules are different. And as much as they can be marvelous places to live or recreate, at some point it feels like there should be enough.
It may not be a catastrophe if Deschutes County had more destination resorts with homes. More housing is needed. And we are not sure what the future needs of the county will be. It also seems anticompetitive to put an end to more resorts with housing now. But we do believe a better place for more homes is generally next to existing towns and cities. So if we had a vote, we would be voting in favor. We would, though, first want to know more about any resorts currently in development and what this change would mean for them.
If you have an opinion, you should contact the commissioners. You can do that here: board@deschutes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.