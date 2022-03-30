When President Biden gave his State of the Union speech earlier this month, one part stung.
"If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll find 1,000 empty acres of land," Biden said. "It won’t look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you’ll see a 'Field of dreams,' the ground on which America’s future will be built. This is where Intel, the American company that helped build Silicon Valley, is going to build its $20 billion semiconductor mega site. Up to eight state-of-the-art factories in one place. 10,000 new good-paying jobs. Some of the most sophisticated manufacturing in the world to make computer chips the size of a fingertip that power the world and our everyday lives."
We know that's a long quote. That's what made it sting all the more. Intel chose Ohio for that $20 billion investment. Not Oregon. Gov. Brown had made courting Intel expansion a priority. Intel went to Ohio.
Congratulations Ohio.
Oregon officials — government and business — responded. A chip industry task force was formed, apparently by the Oregon Business Council. It's staffed by the Oregon Business Council. The co-chairs are Gov. Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden and Portland General Electric CEO Maria Pope. There are a lot more big names in government and in business on that task force. It met recently with one of Intel's top executives. That's an effort to set an initial roadmap to bring more semiconductor manufacturing and research to the state, according to reporting by The Oregonian.
The task force is looking apparently at the availability of land, needed workers, incentives and regulation. Gov. Brown will lead a committee scrutinizing the state's environmental standards and regulations. One issue for Oregon: chip makers look for 1,000 acres. And there was no place like that available in metropolitan Portland.
We appreciate that task force work. It needs to get done.
But here's something else that stings. These meetings are being held behind closed doors. Critical decisions that will form the basis for policy in Oregon are being discussed behind those closed doors. What tradeoffs and promises are being made as some of the most powerful government and business leaders in the state meet? What options do they consider? Which ones are passed over and why? Are they considering changes to land use law?
There are not many reasons to think these meetings are under any legal obligation to be open to the public. The task force wasn't created by a government entity. It also doesn't have the authority to create laws or regulations.
Then, though, there's the intent of the requirement for public meetings in Oregon. It's not only for Oregonians to be able to witness final decisions. It's also to be able to witness the making of policy, the things leading up to decisions. That is where deals are made. The choices made and the choices rejected also tell voters important things about their elected leaders.
We pressed Gov. Brown's office and Sen. Wyden's office about this issue of openness in February. They both steered us to the Oregon Business Council. We called Duncan Wyse, the organization's president. It took so long for a member of his staff to get back to us we honestly had forgotten why we had called. That is perhaps more a memory problem than an Oregon Business Council problem. But private organizations are not obligated to talk to the public or be open to the public. Maybe that was the reason this task force was created as it was.
We don't always agree with Gov. Brown or Sen. Wyden. We do respect them. Respectfully, how much longer will discussions about luring high-tech jobs to Oregon be made behind closed doors? They are co-chairs of the task force. Shouldn't they be insisting that Oregonians can see critical decision-making for the future of the state? Or is the commitment to government transparency just enough to comply with the law?
