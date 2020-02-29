When you imagine homeless people being removed from camps at Juniper Ridge in Bend, it’s reasonable to assume it’s wrenching for the people being removed.
And it is.
What is reassuring is to watch how the city is making it less so. It’s fundamentally imperfect, certainly. We aren’t suggesting otherwise. Many of the displaced will have no decent place to go. But the city is making efforts to make it more humane and caring. Members of The Bulletin’s editorial board visited the camps on Thursday.
The city has given the people living in 500 acres of the 1,500-acre property two months official notice that they must move. The reason: Construction will begin after that on a new city sewer line.
How many people are being compelled to move? Nobody has a good count. There were roughly 35 dispersed camps across the 500 acres. The number of people living in each camp varies.
Some live in tents, some in RVs, and some in slightly more permanent structures. A thick maze of user-made dirt roads wind between the trees. Aside from the people, camps and trash, the landscape is not all that different from the Badlands east of Bend.
The city began a round of trash cleanup Thursday with a bulldozer, a dump truck and inmate work crew from the Deschutes County jail. The city removed about 80,000 pounds of garbage from Juniper Ridge in November. It will be more this time and likely include some hazmat cleanup of human waste.
There is no shelter or shelters to hold all those who are being asked to leave or will be removed. There is no place for homeless to camp with bathrooms or running water — let alone social services.
One man told us he might move deeper into Juniper Ridge. A woman began to weep when we asked her where she would go. We can’t say we know what misfortune or choices led so many to make Juniper Ridge their home.
Jaime Gomez-Beltran, the city’s property manager, and Bend police officer Kecia Weaver have done much of the city’s outreach at Juniper Ridge. If the way they did it on Thursday is any guide, they do it in a way that would likely make you proud.
For instance, Gomez-Beltran knew everyone we ran into by first name. He had water and granola bars in the back of his city SUV for them. He treated people with sincere interest and respect. He had contacts for people who asked for services. When we were standing with Weaver as the inmate work crew cleaned up an area, one inmate approached her and asked her if she could connect him with services when he got out of jail. She immediately got on her cellphone making calls. Those are the kinds of people the city has out there. Of course, that’s what should be happening. But that is indeed what is happening.
We should note Gomez-Beltran has been telling people in the camps for months that the construction project is coming. The official notice was 60 days. The informal notification has been longer than that. That doesn’t make everything OK. It makes it slightly better.
Long-term permanent solutions to homelessness are needed in Bend and Central Oregon. They are not ready. Could the city do more? Could other governments and nonprofits in Central Oregon do more? The answer is yes. But what should be done, by who and who will pay for it? There is promise in a camp that may be developed for homeless veterans. House Bill 4001 would allow homeless camps in some areas under state land use laws. Beyond that, it’s going to take Central Oregonians figuring out if they could help, too, and telling their government: Do more.
