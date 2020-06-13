With the right help, Redmond could unlock the future of its south U.S. Highway 97 corridor. The area from Yew Avenue to about Veterans Way needs work.
It could use road improvements and water infrastructure. We’re talking roundabouts, canal crossings and a lot more. There are nearly 1,000 acres of industrially zoned land there waiting.
The price, though, could be $100 million. The payoff could be much bigger, but there is that price. Where should the money come from?
Redmond’s idea is an urban renewal district funded by tax increment financing. The city is well on its way there, having just approved the feasibility study. Get involved or this important decision about Redmond’s future will be made without you.
Let’s call tax increment financing — TIF — because it makes things a little simpler. Now TIF in Oregon and in other places can be used like a shot of adrenaline to revitalize or develop an area. TIF began in California in 1952. It was originally used to tackle urban blight. Now it’s use is not necessarily so narrowly defined. It’s the most widely used tool for economic development by local governments in the United States.
Basically it works by taking the tax revenue growth within an area over a period of time and earmarking that money for projects in that area. It’s a way of increasing the tax base for a specific project and — here’s the key — avoid a fight over raising taxes. A TIF doesn’t raise taxes. It takes taxes. And it spends them on a target. Redmond used TIF to help develop North 97 a few years ago.
There are trade-offs with a TIF. One argument against them is that if property owners in an area want the improvements, they should pay for them themselves. A TIF cuts a developer’s costs. There other arguments against TIFs. Some say TIFs don’t do enough to directly achieve goals such as affordable housing or creating jobs.
Of course, there’s something to those arguments. But if a town wants to jump start an area, a TIF will help make it happen. The area from Yew Avenue to Veterans Way in Redmond looks like its ripe to take off. It needs help. But if you live in Redmond, you need to tell councilors what you think. The best way to quickly learn more is to check out southredmond97.org.
