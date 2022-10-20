Judges on the Oregon Supreme Court are elected officials. But with the retirement of Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha L. Walters in December voters won’t get to choose her immediate replacement.

Walters is retiring two years into her six-year term. Gov. Kate Brown gets to pick her successor. That allows her successor to run as an incumbent. Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer will also retire at the end of the year. Brown gets to pick his successor. That allows his successor to run as an incumbent.

