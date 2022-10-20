Judges on the Oregon Supreme Court are elected officials. But with the retirement of Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha L. Walters in December voters won’t get to choose her immediate replacement.
Walters is retiring two years into her six-year term. Gov. Kate Brown gets to pick her successor. That allows her successor to run as an incumbent. Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer will also retire at the end of the year. Brown gets to pick his successor. That allows his successor to run as an incumbent.
Notice a pattern? The same pattern often repeats in Oregon. Judges retire before the end of their term. The governor gets to appoint.
Is the timing of the retirements a political act? Would that matter?
We are not out to disparage the decisions of Walters or Balmer or their service to the state. Judges in Oregon are required to retire after they turn 75. Both of them are over 70. Walters has said through a spokesperson that she decided to step down now because she had already stayed longer than she had planned. Balmer has said he has other things he wants to do.
But think about the timing of their announcements and the race for governor. Oregon may have a Republican governor, Democratic governor or even maybe an independent governor. The person Brown appoints would likely be different than the person Republican Christine Drazan would appoint, if she wins.
The decisions of Walters and Balmer may have had nothing to do with politics. They still cannot be separated from politics.
We don’t have a solution. Delaware tried a constitutional provision that requires appointments to the state’s major courts to reflect a political balance. But what happens if a person who is not affiliated with a party seeks a position? And Delaware doesn’t elect judges like Oregon. They are all appointed.
We rely on judges to make decisions on the bench based on the law and not politics. If they are seen as making retirement decisions based on politics, it is not going to be good for the public’s view of the justice system.
