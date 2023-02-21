Fentanyl is brutal. The drug is killing Oregonians.

The numbers for last year are not finalized. If the trend continues as it has, Oregon will have more unintentional opioid deaths in 2022 than in 2021. It was 745 in 2021 and the rate doubled since 2019. The synthetic opioid fentanyl was the leading cause.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.