Fentanyl is brutal. The drug is killing Oregonians.
The numbers for last year are not finalized. If the trend continues as it has, Oregon will have more unintentional opioid deaths in 2022 than in 2021. It was 745 in 2021 and the rate doubled since 2019. The synthetic opioid fentanyl was the leading cause.
The chemicals used to make fentanyl primarily come from China. The fentanyl that comes into the United States mostly comes in through Mexico.
So when U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, went to the border with Mexico recently with a delegation of Republicans, what was that?
Or was it a fact-finding tour to lead to solutions?
There was some of both.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy jabbed at Biden’s policies. Chavez-DeRemer, though, was not so much focused on attacking Biden. She talked about the problem of fentanyl and how it has impacted Oregon. She said she wanted to see the border firsthand.
“Fentanyl is attacking the streets of Oregon. We had our largest drug bust in Oregon’s history in my district this past year. It would’ve killed 4.5 million people. That is more than the population of Oregon as a whole,” she said. “Why am I here? Not only to support my colleagues, not only to get this under control. We all ran on border security. It is our job. We will help. Help is on the way.”
Was it wrong for her to go? Not at all.
Was she embedded in a visit that made a larger partisan statement? Yes.
For us, the real measure of the visit is how it informs solutions to help stem the tide of fentanyl. And what does it mean for her thinking on immigration reform? What in the end does she vote for or advocate for as changes in policy?
We’ll be watching to see.
