People disagree about what’s going on at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Portland night after night. And when there is such controversy, there can be an incentive to attempt to blindfold the press.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals could make a key ruling in a matter of days in how federal officers may treat journalists. Can journalists stay and document what is happening or must they disperse when ordered?
A preliminary injunction on Aug. 20 by a U.S. district judge had ruled that federal officers may not arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against someone they should reasonably know to be a journalist. That’s unless the officers have probable cause to believe the individual committed a crime. Furthermore, the injunction also said journalists are not required to disperse following an order to disperse. The order emphasized journalists may not interfere with federal officers.
A panel of the Ninth Circuit temporarily lifted those restrictions and may make a further decision this week.
The problem is — needless to say — complicated. Think about it from the perspective of federal officers or police. How are they supposed to tell who is a journalist in such situations? Visibility can be low. Tensions high. Objects get thrown. Officers get taunted. Clearly identifying who is a journalist can be difficult even if journalists are carrying around a press pass or have “PRESS” emblazoned on their front and back.
There’s another issue. The injunction grants special privileges to journalists that are above and beyond members of the general public. Lawyers for the federal government objected to that and argued that the plaintiff journalists had not demonstrated that historically they have had such access.
But there is also a need for the public to be informed when federal officers or police disperse a crowd of protesters. If journalists can’t stay, how can the government be held accountable? The plaintiffs in the case allege federal officers knew or should have known individuals were journalists and targeted them anyway with less-lethal munitions and more.
We should note that the injunction applied to more than just journalists. It also included what are described as “legal observers.” Those are individuals, such as representatives of the ACLU.
A panel of the Ninth Circuit found the preliminary injunction without legal basis. “Given the order’s breadth and lack of clarity, particularly in its non-exclusive indicia of who qualifies as Journalists and Legal Observers, appellants have also demonstrated that, in the absence of a stay, the order will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel,” the judges wrote.
We are journalists, of course. But we believe that the right way for federal officers and police to deal with such incidents is to arrest people who are guilty of violent conduct, rather than try to suppress the work of journalists.
