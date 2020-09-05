The Oregonian, OPB and ProPublica joined investigative forces and revealed a tax-funded agency, the Oregon Forest Research Institute, has apparently attempted to influence state policy. It is clearly prohibited by law from doing so.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called for an audit to investigate. We should add that Erin Isselmann, OFRI’s executive director, says that under her leadership the institute has operated “under the highest ethical standards.”
The call for action by the governor is direct result of the reporting by the news organization to hold government accountable.
Kudos to them.
