Bend kicks off another Welcoming Week celebration this week, and there are many ways you can help make everyone feel welcome.
We don’t know about you, but we do hear some people question if there is racism in Bend or wonder what level of racism there is. A good place to get insight into that question will be at the Welcoming Week kickoff event hosted by the Latino Community Association, starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Latinos and non-Latinos will be sharing their experiences. It will be Zoomed online.
Many of the events will again be online this year hamstrung by COVID. But there are some in-person events. The Father’s Group will be giving out backpacks and school supplies for students going to school. You won’t have to get out of your car. Masked volunteers will be doing the deliveries. Obviously supplies are limited. That starts at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.
There are many more events including discussions of immigration, the grand re-opening of the Hawthorne bus station and even a game night hosted by the Bend Police Department. Pick one or several and participate. More information is available here: tinyurl.com/Bendwelcomeweek.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
