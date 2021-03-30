It’s a race to get more COVID-19 vaccines in more people’s arms. The winner will be all of us.
Vaccines won’t be the sole savior, but getting more people vaccinated should enable Oregon to get more back to normal.
Among the caregivers at St. Charles Health System 72% were vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday. That’s 3,058 who are fully vaccinated. Another 49 have their first shot.
More would be better. We’ll take it. Mosaic Medical Clinic has managed to get more than 90% of its primary care providers vaccinated out of a total of 31. Let’s see the rest of Central Oregon match that. Heck, let’s beat it.
Getting to herd immunity, where enough people are immune to the virus to stop it from spreading, won’t be easy. It may require more than a 70% vaccination rate for the community. And this is a race we don’t want to lose.
There’s always going to be some vaccine hesitancy. There’s hesitancy among some caregivers at St. Charles. There are going to be people who will never be vaccinated. There are people who should not be.
There are some things you can do to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Talk about your plans to get vaccinated. Post about it on social media. That helps make it the thing to do.
If you have concerns, talk to your doctor. They know you, your medical history and they know about the vaccines. The Oregon Health Authority has a detailed list of questions and answers about the vaccines here: tinyurl.com/OHAfaq The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a good website here: tinyurl.com/CDCcovidfaq.
In Deschutes County you can pre-register for a vaccination even if you are not yet eligible. Go to centraloregoncovidvaccine.com to sign up. Please sign up. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends and the rest of us.
