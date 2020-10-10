We’d be surprised if you don’t know how you will vote for president. We don’t expect to change your mind. We don’t have new facts. We don’t have new analysis.
We do, though, want a president who works toward solutions. President Donald Trump lacks the disposition and restraint to do much more than put on a fractious show.
Joe Biden can do much better and he would.
Vote for Biden.
