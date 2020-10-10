Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with United Steelworkers Union President Thomas Conway and school teacher Denny Flora of New Castle, Pa., aboard his train as it travels to Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Biden is on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania today.

We’d be surprised if you don’t know how you will vote for president. We don’t expect to change your mind. We don’t have new facts. We don’t have new analysis.

We do, though, want a president who works toward solutions. President Donald Trump lacks the disposition and restraint to do much more than put on a fractious show.

Joe Biden can do much better and he would.

Vote for Biden.

