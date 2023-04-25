COCC campus

Students at Central Oregon Community College in 2022.

 Central Oregon Community College/Submitted photo

We are not suggesting you close your eyes and pick one, but we are pretty sure you could not go wrong with any of the candidates running for the Central Oregon Community College board.

We recommend Jim Porter and Erin Merz. This race has zones, so you only get to vote for a candidate that represents your zone.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.