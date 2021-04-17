Dial 911, and seconds count. There’s not necessarily an optimal way to run fire and ambulance services. But Jefferson County voters face an important choice in the May election: Should their fire service and ambulance service merge?
That vote is not on the ballot. A vote for candidates on the Emergency Medical Services Board is.
One slate of candidates have been on the Emergency Medical Services Board for years and do not want a merger: John Curnutt, Louise Muir and Patricia Neff. Another slate of candidates — Mike Ahern, Janet Brown and Joe Krenowicz — support consolidation.
We can’t say authoritatively that a merger would improve service. There are reasons to believe that might be so.
Listen to 911 calls. If you just listen to a couple 911 calls, it can give you a very distorted picture of what happens. Pick out a few recordings in any 911 district in the country and we’d bet you can find some that didn’t go smoothly.
That said, we’ll tell you about one in Jefferson County. It was a call about a man in the unincorporated community of Gateway who needed medical help. He had no pulse. Gateway is about 11 miles north of Madras. 911 had to get clarification about who would respond. The two agencies — fire and EMS — operate on different frequencies. If these two agencies were consolidated, it’s hard to imagine there would have had to be a phone call to straighten it out.
That same theme — better coordination of response between the two agencies and 911 — was brought up in an analysis completed just a few years ago. The study funded by the public looked at the possibility of a fire/EMS merger. The 2019 consultant report was clear: “The Jefferson County Fire District and the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services District should move forward with seeking voter approval to form a single emergency service district.”
Coordination would improve. Would it save money or even cost less? That’s not as likely. Some management and administrative functions could perhaps be consolidated. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that a consolidated department would mean a cut in taxes. The 2019 report identified existing funding challenges that the districts already faced.
The key issue is to ensure Jefferson County residents get the emergency medical and fire service they deserve. Vote for the incumbents on the EMS board and there’s little hope of change.
