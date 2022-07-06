Jefferson County has the highest overall rate of sexually transmitted infections in the state. It’s not new that the rates have been high in Jefferson County. But the county has made an important hire of full-time investigator that could help make a difference.
The state tracks cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Chlamydia is the most common bacterial STI in the country. It’s easy to cure. But left untreated it can be difficult for someone to get pregnant. Gonorrhea can also be cured. Untreated it can create serious health problems. Syphilis can be cured if it is caught early. If it is not, it can spread to other parts of the body and lead to death.
The Madras Pioneer reported Jefferson County had the highest rates in the state of cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea at 707 cases per 100,000. By comparison, Crook County had 450 cases per 100,000 people in 2020.
Why are the rates high in Jefferson County? It can be related to health care access and culture.
“There is a lot of cultural stigma that goes along with STIs,” Jefferson County Public Health Communicable Disease Investigator Nicole Pierce told The Madras Pioneer. “If we can break past these cultural, political and religious fears and stigmas about getting tested, we can be a much healthier community.”
Pierce is a recent hire in the county to help it track infections and also contact sexual partners of infected people. That’s the first step. Then comes the need for more education and testing.
People can be afraid to get tested, afraid of any stigma. Not knowing can be far worse.
