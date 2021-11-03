Seven years ago the Deschutes County Library District began to look at the future of its libraries.
Digital books and recordings were changing what people expected from their library. Groups were looking for meeting space they could not find. And while the community was growing rapidly, the library’s floor space was not.
The district and library board came up with a plan. They put it on the November 2020 ballot. And voters backed a $195 bond for library expansion.
It was a proud moment that the community would back its libraries even during a pandemic that disrupted so many livelihoods.
Now the district’s plans are solidifying. The plan was for a new 100,000-square-foot central library located on Bend’s north end, doubling the square feet of the Redmond library and expansions of the other libraries in Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver. Architects are starting to bring that to life. If you have thoughts about how it should be done, share them. The library has developed a website for feedback at www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/bond/. The district is looking for responses by Nov. 30.
It’s worth taking a look. After the library announced its expansion plans, after the district spent years trying to gather public input and after the 2020 vote, people said they didn’t fully understand the district’s plans. Others wished that the central library would be more in the center of Bend, helping to jump start the city’s central district. And others wanted a more decentralized system.
Big changes in the district’s plans are not going to happen. Well, we can’t say that with certainty, but when the opposition crescendoed, the board stuck to the plan it had presented to the community.
Still, the designs of the buildings are not fixed. For instance, a proposed design for the new central library has big meeting spaces and a roof terrace. It features what looks like a lot of parking and even a drive-up window. Is that the right vision for it? You can find more details on the district’s website. Brief videos highlight the plans for each building.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
