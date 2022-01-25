The Deschutes County Commission’s Monday meeting ended in a polite donnybrook between Commissioner Tony DeBone and Phil Chang.
DeBone has concerns. Chang tried to answer. It sure did not seem that they left the discussion satisfied.
The issue: a joint city/county Office of Homelessness. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, has a proposed bill that would create eight pilots across the state. Each pilot would get $1 million in state money. That money is to put into operation a new joint office to coordinate and strengthen the response of communities to homelessness.
DeBone signed a letter with Bend Mayor Sally Russell to show the joint interest in doing a pilot here. And Deschutes County and Bend are one of the areas for a pilot identified in the proposed bill.
It had seemed like the county and city were oh-so-close to being in agreement. But DeBone had concerns before he signed that letter. He continues to have them. And as much as the city and county would benefit from a joint office, DeBone deserves answers to his questions. They are the kinds of questions that should be asked of any new government program.
DeBone brought up money. He doesn’t want the county to face a “new unfunded mandate.” What happens when the state’s money runs out? Will the city and county be forced to come up with the money or shut it down?
DeBone is also looking for promises for action. Milestones and targets. For instance, he asked if there could be a target in the plan that after a specific date, nobody would be sleeping on the sidewalk.
“I don’t see any real action,” DeBone said. He sees money to form a committee to study homelessness, not to act.
That’s a complicated issue. We’ll take a stab at it.
The estimate has been that there are some 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in this area on any day. It’s not a crime to be homeless. Police can’t order people off public property just for being homeless. They can take action when there are other crimes or public safety and health concerns. Even that gets complicated.
Communities do get more freedom to take action in public places when there is adequate shelter available elsewhere. That does not exist in Bend. It does not exist in Central Oregon. The key is to develop more shelter beds.
When will that be achieved? We don’t know. There are simply too many unknowns about sites and funding. We added up every new homeless shelter and camp we could think of and didn’t get anywhere near 1,000. We would like to be proven wrong.
But one thing has been clear in meetings with the nonprofits and officials that do provide services to the homeless. They lack coordination and leadership. They do work together. They do cooperate. They need overarching leadership to figure out how to work together better. They need leadership to better plan for the future. They need leadership to seek consistent funding to provide better services. That’s what a joint city/county Office of Homelessness could do.
Will a city/county Office of Homelessness continue to get state funding after the $1 million? Maybe. Maybe not.
Can the plan for the office be to set a fixed date by which people in Deschutes County will not be sleeping in public places? No, not with any certainty.
But would the office help the county with both those challenges? Yes. And should the county and city throw their support behind that idea? Yes.
The Bend City Council and the Deschutes County Commissioners have a joint meeting about this issue scheduled for Friday. If DeBone and others have questions and concerns, they should write them out and share them in advance of the meeting, so they can be answered as well as possible.
