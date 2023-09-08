The march of government fees is nearly inescapably up. But in the city of Bend some fees could be about to get cheaper — or stay close to the same — and still meet city goals.
The city is updating how it sets system development charges. Those are fees assessed on new homes to help pay for the impacts on growth. Bend has a water fee, a sewer fee and a transportation fee. The Bend Park & Recreation District has a fee that it sets itself for parks.
The fees charged by the city of Bend total $21,760 for a home today.
Not only that, but the fees for units in a duplex, a triplex or a quadplex and for apartments would also be cheaper than they are now or about the same.
The city could actually lower fees for much new housing and provide an incentive for more intensive use of existing land by promoting smaller dwellings.
Win. Win.
Somebody will be paying for the wins. It will be developers who build and in turn people who buy larger homes — those 2,201 square feet and up.
The fee for a home from 2,201 square feet to 3,000 square feet would be $25,121. And there would be an increase for homes of 3,001 square feet and more to $31,182.
The new fee methodology is not finalized.
City staff got some feedback from councilors Wednesday night on those fees and fees for micro-unit apartments; accessory dwelling units, which are sometimes called granny flats, and more.
System development charges aren’t the only fees the city charges. There are other contributors to housing costs that keep driving prices up.
Housing costs in Bend are still going to put strains on family budgets and make it hard for employers to attract employees. So maybe don’t go galloping around the neighborhood in celebration. But with system development fees, the city is looking to do what Bend needs: Create incentives for smaller homes.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
(1) comment
Love it. Whatever makes big houses more expensive is good for existing stock owners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.