That’s the position of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, on proposals for a carbon tax.
“I want to make sure that this is sensitive to working people,” Wyden told The Washington Post. “So anything that’s done in this area ought to exempt gasoline.”
Is that the right position to fight climate change?
He also wants rebates to “working people” if there is any sort of carbon tax.
That might make it easier for people to handle any increases in costs driven by a carbon tax.
Wyden is also looking at new potential tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. He would like to use that money to provide more child care, climate change and more. But as long as you make less than $400,000 a year, you should be safe. Biden pledged he wouldn’t raise taxes on people below that limit and Wyden said he’d stick to that.
If you are a smoker or a vaper, Wyden has been supportive of using such taxes on those as a public health measure.
We bring these up because Wyden likely represents you. He needs to be held accountable for his positions. And he also needs to listen to you, if you think he should be pushing a different direction in tax policy. You can email him at www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/email-ron.
