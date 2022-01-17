Providing the right number of law enforcement can be as important and difficult a decision as providing the right kind of law enforcement.
How do you get the number of police right? Is there some sort of objective standard?
A number that comes up repeatedly is patrol officers per capita. For instance in 2020, the Oregon State Police Officers’ Association proposed a bill that would have required the state police to have at least 15 patrol troopers per 100,000 Oregonians. At the time there were just eight troopers per 100,000 residents. Boosting it to 15 would have put Oregon about in the middle of the pack nationally and helped ensure better statewide coverage.
The bill died in committee.
The Oregon State Police no longer has 24-hour coverage across Oregon. Wildfires, protests and the pandemic have stretched its coverage even further. The OSP doesn’t just patrol state highways. It investigates crimes, assists local police, regulates gaming and enforces fire codes, fish and game regulations and more. Oregon’s population also has grown while the number of troopers has shrunk. When Oregon had 2.6 million people in 1980, it had 665 troopers. Now Oregon’s population is more than 4 million and the number of authorized troopers is 459.
OSP does look at issues beyond per capita levels of troopers. It is concerned about workload. It is concerned about officer safety. But when it presents arguments to the Legislature about staffing levels, it emphasizes per capita and comparisons to other states.
The audit recommends, in part, an approach based on workload analysis.
OSP generally agreed with that recommendation. It did point out that the weakness of a time-based workload analysis can be that it can assume calls for service are equal. OSP may try to supplement workload analysis with more qualitative approaches, such as patrol area size, proactive enforcement time and more.
The Oregon State Police’s budget and staff challenges have long been a concern of the OSP and legislators. If a workload analysis gets the state closer to better answers, we are all for it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Any increase would take effect for whomever is elected after the next council election.
Councilors are currently paid $7,500 a year and the mayor $15,000 annually. Email your comments to gobrien@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.