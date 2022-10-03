We wonder if there is something missing from the proclamation Bend City Councilors are scheduled to read this week about fire prevention.
Councilors read proclamations at the start of many meetings. They have honored Black History Month, singled out volunteers, paused to remember the Holocaust and much more.
This week, it is recognition of fire prevention week. The message is: If there is a fire in your home, fire won’t wait, plan your escape. It reminds people about the importance of working smoke alarms, having a family escape plan and ensuring everyone understands it.
Good, straightforward advice. There were more than 350,000 home fires in 2020 in the U.S. They killed 2,580 people.
The Bend Fire & Rescue can help your family more, if you ask. Fire department officials will come to your home at your request and give you a home safety inspection — inside and out. They will give you advice about how to reduce the risk of wildfire and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The price is the best part: It’s free.
What’s also intriguing is the evolution of the Bend Fire Department’s position on requiring home fire sprinklers in new construction.
In 2008, the International Code Council recommended home fire sprinklers be installed in new homes. Gary Marshall, deputy fire marshal at Bend Fire at the time, pushed the state to adopt a statewide ordinance requiring it for free-standing homes, apartments and duplexes. It would have been for new homes, not for existing homes.
Builders opposed it. They were worried about the costs sprinklers would add to new construction. And indeed it can get expensive, perhaps about $1.50 per square foot, more or less. The benefit is it would give families more time to get out safely.
Are home fire sprinklers worth it? Should Bend Fire & Rescue be telling councilors that the city and the state need a home fire sprinkler ordinance for new homes? Should a call for home fire sprinklers have been in the proclamation?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.