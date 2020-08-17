Four local organizations have met with city staff because they are interested in opening emergency homeless shelters in Bend. A new state law has given nonprofits and religious organizations and more a brief window to site emergency homeless shelters with much greater flexibility — basically in any part of a city’s boundaries.
The Bend City Council is scheduled to talk about how this will impact Bend on Wednesday. And one important question the city will address is: Should the city call on the state to broaden the window?
Under this new law, the Bend Heroes Foundation, Shepherd’s House and the Homeless Leadership Coalition, the Foundry Church group and St. Vincent de Paul are all working on shelters. They have until Sept. 28 to submit a completed application and then until Sept. 28, 2021 to open it.
Is that enough time? Should there be even more flexibility to help these organizations and others in the future?
Tell Bend City Councilors what you think. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
