Pay people for public input? Why on earth would Bend want to do that?
It’s a curious idea that came up at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The city of Bend isn’t about to start paying residents to provide input. But the city may hold a discussion about paid stakeholder participation in the future.
The city wants public participation when it is trying to make decisions. For instance, the city had a committee work on a plan for the city’s future transportation needs. It had another committee give input on how taxes could be used for urban renewal near the Bend Parkway downtown.
Those subjects get complicated. Volunteers need to spend hours in meetings learning before they can give informed opinions. It’s not a simple matter to pick up urban renewal or weigh options about transportation. For instance, the city’s transportation advisory committee and subcommittees met some 50 times for hours over about two years.
The volunteers who participate do get to make an important difference in the community. But the time and energy sink is huge. Some people will never have the spare time for that commitment. The concern is it means certain voices are not heard in the discussion. Parents with young families and anyone at the lower end of the socio-economic scale can be ruled out of participating.
So what if the city compensated people to give quality input on important public policy decisions?
The citizen committee advising the city on its urban renewal plans included such a suggestion in a letter to councilors. The idea was to explore using some of the tax revenue generated “for stakeholder compensation, as a tool to encourage equitable stakeholder participation and compensate community members in future advisory committees” for the urban renewal area.
City Manager Eric King told us city staff has no position on the idea. He said it would need to be a broader conversation with councilors.
So what do you think? Should Bend pay? You can email councilors with your thoughts at council@bendoregon.gov.
