Questions new and old came up about Bend’s home energy score program on Monday.
The city is considering an ordinance requiring a home energy score before a home can be put up for sale. The idea is it will provide information to buyers and sellers about the efficiency of a home, like a miles per gallon rating for a car. And the hope is it might encourage people to make their homes more energy efficient.
On Monday, members of the city’s Environment and Climate Committee went before the city’s Business Development Advisory Board to explain the concept and answer questions. The business advisory board did not take a formal position on the energy score program. It may at a future meeting.
There was the often-mentioned concern about adding another cost, however small, and another administrative hurdle to the local housing market.
One idea that we had not heard before was to do what the city of Austin does in Texas with its home energy program: It excludes homes from the requirement if they had been built in the last 10 years. Oregon does have a fairly aggressive building code for energy efficiency. Should the city’s program be shifted to be like Austin’s in this way? Would the absence of a score create an unfortunate divide in Bend between newer and older homes?
You can share your opinion with the city’s climate committee by emailing clacy@bendoregon.gov. There is much more detail about the home energy score proposal at tinyurl.com/Bendscore. The Bend City Council may vote on the idea soon.
