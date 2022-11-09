Sample home energy score

The first page of a sample home energy score.

 City of Bend

Questions new and old came up about Bend’s home energy score program on Monday.

The city is considering an ordinance requiring a home energy score before a home can be put up for sale. The idea is it will provide information to buyers and sellers about the efficiency of a home, like a miles per gallon rating for a car. And the hope is it might encourage people to make their homes more energy efficient.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.