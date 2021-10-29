Coming soon to Oregon: More debate about vaccination requirements for schools.
State officials are thinking about it. The state has a committee with the not-so-short name of the Immunization School/Children’s Facility/College Law Advisory Committee. It works on immunization requirements for schools, child care and colleges. It is going to meet on Nov. 17 to talk about considerations for immunization requirements during a pandemic.
Before some of you jump up, it is not considering requiring COVID-19 vaccinations at this meeting. The committee is also advisory. It only makes recommendations. It does not set state vaccination requirements.
Still, of course, it’s recommendation matters. It could shape the direction of state vaccination policy.
The committee includes officials representing school boards, a school nurse, a county health official, some state officials and more. They are appointed by the director of the Oregon Health Authority.
There’s a draft of the parameters that the committee will use to evaluate if a vaccine should be required. It includes such questions as: What is the vaccine’s effectiveness? What is its safety? How cost effective is it? What is the current vaccine coverage rate in the state? What is the level of community acceptance of the vaccine? What funding would be necessary if it was required? What is the burden of requiring it on schools, child care facilities, families and students? There is also a mention that the committee should “consider the equity impacts of requiring and not requiring the vaccine.” And there are more.
Those are perhaps just the sort of considerations the committee should use. But for some, the debate about vaccines needs to begin with who has the right to insist on what.
The committee ostensibly allows public comment. It could make it easier for the public. We couldn’t even find a list of the committee members posted on its website. The Oregon Health Authority did provide that promptly when we asked. The draft criteria was also not available on the committee’s website, though a similar document was. We had to ask if the committee members had been sent any information in preparation for the meeting. OHA sent that along as well.
