Mortgage
123RF

The mortgage interest deduction has been popular with homeowners. It has been beloved by real estate agents.

Economists dislike it. Many Democrats in the Legislature have had their eye on changing it. And although Gov.-elect Tina Kotek didn’t say she wanted it gone in campaign stop after campaign stop, she has been willing to look at changes to it, too.

