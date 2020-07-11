Bend City Councilors are scheduled to take another look at the city’s goals and readjust them because of the pandemic. Are they considering the right moves? Let councilors know what you think.
Here are some of the goals the city is proposing to adopt:
- Use relief funds to make direct grants to businesses to help them adapt
- Use relief funds to invest in things to diversify the city’s employment
- Take action to reduce the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on marginalized or vulnerable communities
The city is also proposing to take some goals off the table, for now:
- Making changes to the city charter about how to fill vacant councilor positions
- Update transportation system development charges
- Evaluate the ability of councilors to communicate with the community
The details within these goals or non-goals will be what matters. And at this point, there aren’t a lot of details. But if you have ideas, you need to tell councilors now before the goals are shifted.
You can read more about what councilors are considering on the city’s website, bendoregon.gov. Hit the council meetings tab and go to the agenda for the July 15 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.