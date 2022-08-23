Let’s say your employer offers a remote option. And for your job, it would work. Congratulations.
Maybe you can live somewhere where housing prices aren’t as lofty as they are in Bend. Maybe you could live in a place you consider more fun, more urban, less urban, next to family, or just move around as it pleases you.
Would you expect your employer to pay you to fly in regularly to attend meetings?
If that’s the deal, it would be pretty sweet.
But if the state of Oregon was offering that kind of deal, does that feel too sweet for taxpayers to pay for?
Willamette Week reported two top officials of the Oregon Lottery got that kind of a deal.
The lottery’s chief financial officer now lives in McKinney, Texas. She makes $199,068 a year. The state paid her $2,064 in travel costs to get to Salem this year.
The lottery’s chief human resources officer now lives in Merritt Island, Florida. She makes $199,068 a year. The state paid her $1,963 in travel costs to Salem this year.
The state has a remote work policy. Some 500 state employees live in other states full time. Not everybody can do it, of course. Managers must give the OK before it is allowed.
It would make working for the state more attractive for some people. It arguably makes some state jobs more competitive.
But it does mean the workers would not pay Oregon income taxes. And doesn’t it seem odd that the state would pay for their travel? When most people commute to work, their employer doesn’t pay for that.
“This is deeply unfair to thousands of public employees who do not get reimbursed to drive or take public transit to work,” Knopp said in a statement.“In 2023, I will introduce legislation to end this wasteful practice,” he added. “If employees of the state of Oregon want to live out of state, that is their business. That doesn’t mean taxpayers should be on the hook for the plane ticket.”
Office space price drops. Office vacancy increases. Commuting drops. Drops in socialization and collaboration. The shattering of any work/home divide. Even looming urban doom. Those are all things that have been attributed to the rise in remote work. For the state of Oregon, add getting your employer to pay for your travel expenses.
