Ever thought the size of your medical bill should be a crime? In a way, that may be coming to Oregon.
The Oregon Legislature is set to pass a bill that would direct the Oregon Health Authority to set up civil penalties for health providers that fail to control costs or don’t report their cost growth. It’s one of Oregon’s efforts to try to keep health care costs down.
House Bill 2081 doesn’t establish the target rate of health care cost growth, though the plan is the state will do that. What the bill does is make it clear that providers have to come up with a plan for improvement if they miss the target and can’t provide an adequate explanation. And if a provider doesn’t meet the target for three out of five years or doesn’t participate in the program, there will be a financial penalty.
The bill says the penalty should take into consideration the size of the entity, the efforts it made, other penalties and its overall performance in reducing costs. The bill doesn’t set the actual penalties. OHA will do that. The first penalties could not be imposed until Jan 1. 2026. The bill seems almost certain to become law.
The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems has stated bluntly that Oregon providers have been in a health care crisis and are not ready for it. “We must be clear – hospitals have not had the capacity to build the necessary infrastructure, partnerships, and data capabilities to operate under a cost growth target,” it wrote in testimony about the bill.
Most Oregonians do want something to be done to hold down health care costs. Growth targets have had some success in other states. But the concern is always that quality and access may decline. And the other worry is that costs may shift, rather than truly go down.
