The hope that changing government’s form will bring forth better government is, well, common. Editorial writers are as guilty of such hoping as anyone.
There are two relatively recent proposals: Oregon should change the quorum rules for the Legislature. And the Deschutes County Commission is scheduled to review Monday what it would take to add more commissioners to Deschutes County government.
It’s not clear that changing the quorum rules for the Oregon Legislature will make Oregon government better. As we have been reminded almost yearly, though, a small minority of legislators can bring the legislative process to a standstill by walking out.
Republicans and an independent used it recently. Democrats in Oregon have used it before, too.
Oregon government is supposed to be transparent. The walkouts lead to deals behind closed doors by legislative leadership. Which bills will live and die are decided in secret.
The deals don’t have to be made in secret. Our legislative leaders make the ignominious choice to hatch them that way. They got where they are by knowing people and politics. And they know most Oregonians don’t have the time or inclination to be full-time babysitters of legislative behavior. They can maneuver in the shadows with few people making a fuss.
If the quorum rules in Oregon were changed, some of those backroom deals would end. More debates about bills would need to be in the open, as they should be.
It may also mean the legislative process would move swiftly. Perhaps more bills would pass. More new laws. More new regulations. More government programs. If Democrats or Republicans held comfortable majorities, they could pass whatever policies they wanted, allowing only the bare minimum of input from the other party — and by extension other points of view.
We do think Oregon should change the quorum rules. We do wonder what we would get.
On Monday, Deschutes County Commissioners are scheduled to talk about how more commissioners might be added to the Deschutes County Commission. This was brought up at the request of Commissioner Phil Chang, who has found himself in the minority on some commission decisions.
The county’s legal staff says there are two ways commissioners might be added. “If at least two Commissioners are inclined, the BOCC could refer a measure, to increase the Commission from 3 to 5 positions, to the May 2024 primary election,” staff wrote in a memo. “If the Commissioners are not inclined to make that referral, the electors could utilize the initiative petition process (i.e. non-partisan measure) to place a measure before the electors at a future election.”
Going from three commissioners to five, commissioners might be able to better represent the county. If a resident had an issue, they would have more options. Adding more positions would not guarantee a better government outcome, of course, only a different government form.
Deschutes County went through a vote on a similar switch more than 15 years ago. Voters rejected it.
The best guarantee for voters will always be to vote carefully and keep an eye — when they can — on those who win. These two changes in government form might prove difficult to flip back if they didn’t work as planned. They could be flipped back.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road.
