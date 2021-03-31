When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Ramos v. Louisiana, it clearly allowed the verdict to be tossed out in many nonunanimous jury cases. Did it apply retroactively? That was not clear.
Oregon and Louisiana were the only two states for decades that had allowed people to be convicted of many felonies with less than a unanimous jury verdict. The Ramos decision allowed people who were in the middle of appeals to have their convictions overturned and retried. The decision did settle the issue of retroactivity — in other words, could cases that were completed be overturned and retried?
Some are calling on Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to allow that to happen. She has decided to wait until that issue is clarified in a court decision.
What’s right?
If nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional, it certainly seems unjust that because a case is concluded the unconstitutionality of the verdict does not matter. Retrying cases would put a burden on Oregon’s justice system. It would be significant. It could be hundreds of cases or more, as The Oregonian reported. Should that burden make a difference? Ideally, no.
But it’s hard to argue that if Rosenblum does not have a clear court ruling, yet, she is right to wait. Even if she did not choose to wait, that decision could face court challenges.
It could be years before such a ruling on retroactivity is clear in the Oregon Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court may rule on the matter in July.
