Clean air. Who does not want that?
But recently Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted down an attempt to create strict rules to cut down on diesel emissions. Was that the right decision? It’s more complicated than a simple yes or no.
Neighbors for Clean Air, an environmental group, and others brought forward a petition for action to the commission. The overall goal was to reduce diesel particulate matter — a toxic air contaminant.
The proposed rules would have created new permits for constructing sites that would be indirect sources of pollutants and operating permits to control emissions. There were also proposed requirements aimed at reducing the particulates.
DEQ staff recommended against moving forward with it. The staff didn’t argue that diesel particulates are not a concern. Staff didn’t argue that DEQ’s regulations were comprehensive enough already.
They argued, in part, they do not have the ability to execute them as proposed.
It doesn’t mean state government is satisfied with the state’s air quality. But DEQ staff say they need to do a better job of figuring out where the gaps are in their existing regulations, first. Legislators should insist that DEQ show them where Oregonians need cleaner air and what DEQ is going to do about it.
