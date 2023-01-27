Congress can’t oversee everything the federal government does. Government is too big.
So Congress does not follow up and check on every new rule that agencies use to implement legislation. And presidents also use administrative changes to do things that they can’t get support for from Congress.
That’s where the REINS Act comes in. What the REINS Act would do is basically require Congress to approve every new “major rule.”
We took notice when U.S. Rep. Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican whose district stretches from Portland to Bend, signed on to the bill earlier this month as a sponsor.
“The executive branch’s constitutional duty is to enforce laws, not make them. Unfortunately, we’ve seen the executive’s power increase dramatically in recent decades through rulemaking that usurps the legislative branch’s authority. This bill will take important steps to rein in the bureaucracy and put power back in the hands of the people through their elected representatives,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.
Under the language of the bill, “a major rule” is defined as:
1. an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more;
2. a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, Federal, State, or local government agencies, or geographic regions; or
3. significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of United States-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises in domestic and export markets.
We appreciate the difficulty of defining what constitutes a major rule, but that definition seems problematic to interpret. When is something a major increase and when does something cross the line as a significant adverse effect?
Versions of the REINS Act go back more than a decade in Congress. It’s generally been supported by Republicans. Democrats have opposed it. And there has been some question if it would be found constitutional.
Rules and regulations can already be challenged. They can be challenged by Congress. They can be challenged in the courts. But the REINS Act aims to institutionalize a review. It aims to stem the tide of regulation and build in an additional layer of accountability by people who are beholden to voters before rules go into effect.
Would it put delays on needed regulations? Yes. Would it be an extra check on regulations that Congress may not desire? Yes. Would it enable Congress to essentially have a veto over some actions of a president? Yes. Would those be good things? Well, that one we will let you answer yourself.
Without a Republican-controlled House and Senate and a Republican president, the REINS Act is likely to be proposed again and again for another 10 years without being passed. Do you think Chavez-DeRemer is right to support it? Or wrong?
You can reach out to her here: chavez-deremer.house.gov/contact
