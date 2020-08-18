The plan that will take transit in Bend to 2040 is out, and the Bend City Council is scheduled to learn more about it at its Wednesday meeting.
Some of the critical questions are ones Goldilocks might ask: Is the transit plan too big, too small or just right? And there are others, such as: Does the plan reflect the views and needs of the community?
Transit has been a contentious subject in Bend. There are many reasons Bend should have a great system. Measures in Bend asking people to pay more for transit have failed.
Now, though, Cascades East Transit, the regional transportation provider operated by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, is going to have a lot more money to work with. There’s a new tax.
For 2019-20, Cascades East Transit has about $5.7 million in existing revenue. The new statewide payroll tax of one-tenth of 1% will bring in about $3.2 million more. And the money from the payroll tax is predicted in the plan to grow by more than $1 million every 5 years or so. A hefty increase.
You may have seen the signs around town proclaiming that Bend transit is broken. There’s even a website, brokenbendtransit.com. It would be a mistake to dismiss those concerns as simply the noisy clamor of businesses and residents near the main bus station, Hawthorne Station. Yes, that’s at the heart of it. But there is wisdom in having a bus system that isn’t built around one central hub. The new transit plan is slow to do much about that.
There are also questions of how well Cascades East Transit’s plan for Bend represents the views of people of color and low-income people. Don’t be mistaken. Cascades East Transit did make a substantial, meaningful effort. It did a survey of riders. It translated public outreach materials into Spanish. It encouraged engagement by notifying groups and organizations that planning meetings were happening. Tammy Baney, executive director of COIC, told us there was representation from people of color and people representing low-income groups, as well as older adults, veterans, neighborhood associations and educational institutions. But still, the plan itself is not translated into Spanish. Does that serve the community as well as it should?
The plan should not just be rubber stamped. Millions of your tax dollars are going to be spent on transit in Bend. Read more here: cettransitplan.com. You deserve to have your say about it. There are a number of ways. You can call in and comment during the public hearing on Wednesday sometime after 7 p.m. Call 1-855-282-6330. Access code: 146 828 2994##. You may be on hold for an hour. You can email all the Bend City Councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. And you can also write a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
One closing thought: Riding the bus is free right now to reduce interpersonal contact between drivers and riders during the pandemic.
