The Bend City Council pulled the $190 million transportation bond from the May ballot. A transportation bond could be back on the ballot again, soon.
Councilors asked staff Wednesday night to take the community’s temperature on the idea.
We can’t say we know how Bend residents feel about it. But as much as the needs for transportation improvements in Bend are real, as much as the bond did a good job of addressing many of them, the uncertainty and economic disruption created by the pandemic is not over.
Help the council make a decision. It needs to hear different perspectives. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.