Something relatively unusual happened at the last Bend City Council meeting. Councilor Anthony Broadman voted against the proposed legal settlements in two cases.
It’s not unheard of for councilors to disagree. This got our attention because it’s on a sensitive issue : condemnation lawsuits. The discussion about the settlements was in executive session. And there was also no explanation during the meeting of why Broadman voted “no.”
Condemnation is when the government can take the public’s land for a public purpose. Under the U.S. Constitution there must be just compensation. But when the government can take public land and what is just compensation get debated. For instance, people can have wildly different appraisal of land value.
The explanation during the open session was that the city is engaged in two condemnation lawsuits to acquire easements for the north interceptor sewer project. Councilor Barb Campbell moved to authorize the city manager to settle the lawsuits on the terms discussed in executive session. Councilors approved that motion. Broadman voted against it.
We asked him in an email after the meeting why he did. Broadman wrote: “I didn’t agree with the terms of the proposed settlements in these cases. That said, it was the decision of Council and therefore I support it. I’ll keep working to make sure we get the best deal for taxpayers in these and other transactions.”
Is there something wrong with the city’s proposed settlements? Broadman believes so, and he is an attorney. How wrong? He didn’t say.
It does raise the question, though, if councilors are being careful enough when spending taxpayer money when people can’t see what they are doing. From his response, at least, Broadman didn’t seem to signal the city was making a terrible mistake — in his opinion. Just a mistake.
