Raising salaries for elected officials won’t be gorgeous. Even politicians put on pedestals and fluttered over with adoration, if they would dare ask to raise their own salaries, it would likely be seen as suspicious and unbecoming.
Former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is probably not one many would perch on a pedestal these days. She was making $77,000 a year before resigning. Some people may look at that number and think it sounds like plenty.
Consider, though, Oregon pays nearly the lowest salary of any state for secretary of state in the country. Acting Secretary of State Cheryl Myers was making about $240,000 a year last year as deputy secretary.
Then there’s the governor. Gov. Tina Kotek makes…. Guess.
It’s $98,600. One of the lowest of any state in the nation.
The same relatively low compensation is true of our attorney general and state treasurer.
Of course, they don’t do it for the money and shouldn’t be doing it for the money. But should the pay be so relatively poor? We don’t think so.
That’s why we like some of the concept of Senate Joint Resolution 34. It creates an independent state commission to look at these salaries and also for judges, state representatives, district attorneys and more. The commission would make recommendations and those would become the salaries.
We’d prefer that the Legislature would have to vote to approve any recommendations, but that’s essentially the system we have now. And it doesn’t work.
Establishing the commission takes an amendment to the Oregon Constitution. Voters would have to approve it. That seems fair.
