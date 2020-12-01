The federal Paycheck Protection Program was a blessing for many businesses during the pandemic. The relief helped businesses, including The Bulletin, keep people employed when the economy slumped.
But an IRS ruling last month would force businesses to pay taxes on the government aid. It’s common that businesses are able to deduct expenses, such as payroll and rent from their revenue. The IRS said on Nov. 18 businesses won’t be able to do that with PPP money.
The intent of the PPP was clearly to help businesses stay liquid and not go under. The IRS notice will mean the opposite. The decision should be reversed.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has joined with Republicans to fight it with a bill.
“Treasury’s guidance barring deductions for expenses paid by PPP loans is a gut punch for businesses struggling to stay afloat. It defies common sense for Treasury to provide help on the front end, but then take it away on the back end. Our bipartisan bill would fix this mistake and ensure businesses feel confident using PPP funds to keep their workers employed,” Wyden said.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, wants fixes like this, too. He is working to attach a change to a must-pass bill required to fund the government. We did not get a response from Rep. Greg Walden, a Republican, by our deadline.
Yes, we concede the tax code normally does not allow deductions for tax-free income. These are not normal times.
