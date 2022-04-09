The department’s current office was built for 36 people. The department now has more than 60. That needs to change. Redmond is not going to stop growing.
Walk in the building today and there is no real privacy for someone who wants to tell police about a crime. That needs to change.
The building today does not have equal facilities — bathrooms and locker space — for male and female officers. That needs to change.
Evidence has to be stored in different places around town. That works, but that should change.
Police officers have no secure parking location for their vehicles. That should change.
And it would sure be nice for a space to be available in the parking lot for safe exchanges for child custody or internet purchases between people.
The existing building can’t be expanded. There is not sufficient parking for the future. And being an older building, maintenance costs keep adding up.
An answer to these needs is going to be on the ballot in May. Redmond voters will get to choose if they want to support a $40 million bond to build a new police headquarters. The total estimated cost of the building is $49 million but the city is putting in money and there are some federal dollars, as well.
For taxpayers, the average assessed value of a home in Redmond is $203,000. At a $.73 rate per $1,000 of assessed value it works out to a bit over $12 a month for that average home. It would be a 20-year bond.
The building would be built at 2983 NW Canal Boulevard, which is now owned by the city. It’s about 8 acres. It will give room for expansion.
Police Chief Devin Lewis told us the building would be built so that it can be expanded. The city is looking at making it energy efficient. And he wants to ensure connections will be in place to support the needs of a modern computer-run office and compatible with the county’s digital radio network.
If all goes well, the department may be able to move in the summer of 2024.
We urge Redmond voters to invest in the future of their police department. Give the police a building that fits the department’s needs and the community’s needs, and one that is ready for the future. More information from supporters of the bond is available here: neighborsforasaferedmond.com.
