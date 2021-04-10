Three words for you: Volunteer Central Oregon. Central Oregonians are divided in many ways. Political party. Views about the pandemic. Differences over off-leash dogs. Volunteering for the community, despite those differences, has kept the region strong.
Governments do a lot. But there are limits in policy, political will and money. Nonprofits and other organizations plug gaps and do more.
Want to help some of the children that need help the most? That’s where CASA Central Oregon works.
The Family Access Network can work small wonders in keeping children in school and getting resources to families that need them.
Smart Reading can play a critical role in getting children more interested in reading and school while they are young.
Commute Options advocates for smart and alternative ways to get where you need to go.
Brightside Animal Center and Street Dog Hero help our furrier friends.
There are too many more we are just leaving out.
Volunteering has been difficult during the pandemic. There are still ways you can. And right now those organizations we mentioned and more are looking for new board and committee members.
Consider yourself invited to Volunteer Central Oregon’s 9th board fair. It’s going to be held April 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More than 40 Central Oregon nonprofits are looking for somebody like you.
In year’s past, you could wander the event, meet people who run organizations, find out more, find out about organizations you had never heard of and meet others seeking ways to get involved. This year, the event will be virtual. Zoom ID: 823 0593 1032. Passcode: boardfair. It’s run by Volunteer Central Oregon, which helps connect volunteers and organizations. The event was begun in part because the organization, then called Volunteer Connect, needed new board members itself and decided to help out other organizations, too.
You don’t need a Ph.D. You don’t need to have served on a board before. You don’t need to have a pile of money in your bank account. You just need to be interested in investing your time to help your community. Building connections like this will enrich your own life and your community.
More information is available at volunteercentraloregon.org. You can also contact Betsy Warriner at betsy@betsywarriner.com.