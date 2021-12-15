Dialing 911
About 30 minutes after an electrician left Deschutes County 911 on Nov. 3, the dispatch center lost power.

Power went off at 6:12 p.m.

Four operators and a supervisor headed off to a backup location and got it up and running within minutes.

Calls were routed to Lane County 911 by 6:19.

By 7:15 p.m., power was restored.

If Deschutes County 911 is going to be down, that’s about as good as a bad situation can be.

But 911 Director Sara Crosswhite told us there were some lessons learned. The backup location, which is on the east side of Bend, is too small. The supervisor had to sit in a doorway. Normally during the day 911 has about eight operators working. The backup location only has room for four. The heating and cooling are iffy. There are no windows. That’s not terrible for a backup location, if the emergency is short. But Crosswhite wants to look for something better.

Electricians were actually out again to the county 911 headquarters again on Monday and made some recommendations.

The 911 board is going to meet next week, go over what happened and look into what else needs to be done. Nobody in Deschutes County wants any interruption when people are calling for help.

