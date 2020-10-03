The Beaver State could just as easily be called The Initiative State. Oregon was the second state to give voters direct power to create law when perhaps they felt legislators weren’t getting things right. Voter initiatives have been used with a frequency here as in no other state.
Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner is using them with three new proposed ballot initiatives. We only have space to briefly summarize two — seemingly aimed at turning the tables on legislators in return for actions on police reform.
One would hold legislators more accountable along the lines that the Legislature voted to hold police more accountable. It would not allow individuals to appeal an ethics commission decision except on the defense that the underlying conduct did not occur. It would also require legislators to intervene in misconduct they see.
A second proposal takes on the issue of qualified immunity for elected officials. Qualified immunity is a doctrine created by the courts that can block government officials from being held personally liable for violating someone’s constitutional rights. Some would like to get rid of qualified immunity for police or weaken it. The proposed initiative would do something similar for certain elected officials.
The new initiatives don’t have a guaranteed spot on any ballot, yet. But the initiative process has proven again to be a tool for Oregonians to take action when they are not content with what their elected officials have done.
